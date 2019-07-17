|
KETTLES Alexander (Eck) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on July 11, 2019, aged 56 years. A loving and caring father to Keith and Lindsey, grandad, brother, uncle and friend. Former senior aircraftsman in the RAF. Gone too soon, always in our hearts and thoughts. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, July 19, at 2.30 pm, all welcome, no flowers. Donations can be made on retiral, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 17, 2019