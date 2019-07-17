Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander KETTLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander (Eck) KETTLES

Notice Condolences

Alexander (Eck) KETTLES Notice
KETTLES Alexander (Eck) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on July 11, 2019, aged 56 years. A loving and caring father to Keith and Lindsey, grandad, brother, uncle and friend. Former senior aircraftsman in the RAF. Gone too soon, always in our hearts and thoughts. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, July 19, at 2.30 pm, all welcome, no flowers. Donations can be made on retiral, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.