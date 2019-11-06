Home

Alexander Jarvie CALDER

Alexander Jarvie CALDER Notice
CALDER Alexander Jarvie (Bonnyrigg / Leith)
Peacefully, at Midlothian Community Hospital, on November 5, 2019, Alex, beloved husband of Joan, much loved dad to Alan and Keith, father-in-law to Alison, Rachael, loving grandad to Deborah, Nicola, Craig, Matthew, Laura and Sam and great-grandad to Nathan and Paige. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 1.30 pm, on Monday, November 11. Family flowers only, please. Collection for Parkinsons UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 6, 2019
