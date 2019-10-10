|
WILSON Alexander Gibson (Tranent / Prestonpans)
Alex passed peacefully, on Sunday ,October 6, 2019, at home with family at his side after a short illness bravely borne. Loving husband of Janice, dear dad of Sandy, Emma, Lois and Ali, adored and precious papa of Hannah, Alexander and Thomas, beloved brother and uncle to the family. Cremation at Seafield on Thursday, October 17, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Please wear informal attire.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 10, 2019