Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Gibson WILSON

Notice Condolences

Alexander Gibson WILSON Notice
WILSON Alexander Gibson (Tranent / Prestonpans)
Alex passed peacefully, on Sunday ,October 6, 2019, at home with family at his side after a short illness bravely borne. Loving husband of Janice, dear dad of Sandy, Emma, Lois and Ali, adored and precious papa of Hannah, Alexander and Thomas, beloved brother and uncle to the family. Cremation at Seafield on Thursday, October 17, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Please wear informal attire.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.