|
|
|
WATT Alex (Watty) (Niddrie / Hutchison)
Suddenly and unexpectedly, at home on Monday, June 10, 2019, Watty, loved dad of Ashley and the late Christopher, beloved son of Mary, loving brother and best pal of Angela and Jacqueline, adored uncle of Michelle, Paul, Charlee, Toni, Robert and Elyse, a much loved brother-in-law to Stan, great-uncle to the family and a great friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Richmond, Craigmillar Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 am, followed by interment at Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery at 10.45 am, to which all are welcome. Please wear green / white.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 18, 2019
Read More