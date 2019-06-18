Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00
Richmond, Craigmillar Church
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:45
Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex (Watty) WATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex (Watty) WATT

Notice Condolences

Alex (Watty) WATT Notice
WATT Alex (Watty) (Niddrie / Hutchison)
Suddenly and unexpectedly, at home on Monday, June 10, 2019, Watty, loved dad of Ashley and the late Christopher, beloved son of Mary, loving brother and best pal of Angela and Jacqueline, adored uncle of Michelle, Paul, Charlee, Toni, Robert and Elyse, a much loved brother-in-law to Stan, great-uncle to the family and a great friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Richmond, Craigmillar Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 am, followed by interment at Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery at 10.45 am, to which all are welcome. Please wear green / white.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.