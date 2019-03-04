|
WALLACE Alex (Eck) (Tranent / Musselburgh)
Peacefully, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Western General Hospital Edinburgh, Eck, a loving husband to Diane, a cherished dad to Debbie and Steven, a devoted grandad to Lee, Reece, Lucy and Cara and a loving son to Betty. A service will take place at Tranent Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 am, and there after at Tranent Cemetery, for 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are invited . A collection will be taken retiral for the church.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2019
