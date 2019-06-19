Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
15:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
LOVE Alex (Redbraes / The Jewel)
Peacefully, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Alex, loving husband to the late Margaret. Loving father to Hilda and Diane. Loving father-in-law and friend to Ally and Stevie, loving grandfather (Grandie) to Chris and Calvin and loving great-grandad to Cambelle and Carli.
Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Tuesday, June 25, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 19, 2019
