CONNON Albert Roderick (Edinburgh)
Aged 101 years, Albert died on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Victoria Manor Care Home, Leith, where he recently resided. The loving husband of the late Sarah, much loved father of Neil, Elaine and Sylvia and treasured grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad to the family. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, August 9, at 3.30 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 5, 2019