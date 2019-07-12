|
HERON Albert Edward (Bert) (Baberton)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on July 7, 2019, Bert, aged 76 years, beloved husband of Barbara, much loved dad of Nicola and Mark and their partners Gary and Aor. Devoted granda of Josh and Lucas, loving brother of Eric, Val, Jim and the late June and dear brother-in-law of Lynda. Bert will also be much missed by his four-legged friend Sauzee. A celebration of Bert's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, July 19, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to the British Lung Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 12, 2019