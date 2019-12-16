|
SMEATON Aileen (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on December 7, 2019. Aileen, loving wife of David, twin sister of the late Sheila, devoted mum to Joyce, Gillian and Douglas, gran to Euan and a much loved mother-in-law and auntie to the family. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, December 23, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 16, 2019