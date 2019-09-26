|
|
|
PEGGIE Aileen (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Aileen, loving wife of the late Jacky, cherished mum of Alison, mother-in-law of Alex, a dear sister of Jean and loving auntie of Dana. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, October 3, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations will be made in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 26, 2019