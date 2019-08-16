Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
HALL Aileen (Edinburgh)
Called home to be with her Lord, on August 13, 2019, Aileen, dearly loved daughter of the late Ena and Alex Hall, loving sister of Margot and sister-in-law of Fred, treasured auntie of Gillian, Ruth and Fiona and dear great-aunt of Claire, Katie and Rory and great-great-aunt of baby Rosa. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Thursday, August 22, at
2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 16, 2019
