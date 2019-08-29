|
COPLAND Aileen (South Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by family and friends, on Monday, August 19, 2019, Aileen, much loved daughter of the late Bill and Ness, loving sister of the late Denise and cherished aunt, great-aunt and cousin and dearest friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, September 3 at 12.30 pm, followed by interment at Mortonhall Cemetery, to which all are invited. Flowers welcome, or donations to Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 29, 2019