Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen COPLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen COPLAND

Notice Condolences

Aileen COPLAND Notice
COPLAND Aileen (South Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by family and friends, on Monday, August 19, 2019, Aileen, much loved daughter of the late Bill and Ness, loving sister of the late Denise and cherished aunt, great-aunt and cousin and dearest friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, September 3 at 12.30 pm, followed by interment at Mortonhall Cemetery, to which all are invited. Flowers welcome, or donations to Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.