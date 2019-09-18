Home

WRIGHT Agnes (Nannie) (nee Hutchison) They say there is a reason,
They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason,
Will change the way we feel.
For no one knows the heartache,
That lies behind our smiles,
No one knows how many times,
We have broken down and cried,
We want to tell you something,
So there won't be any doubt,
You're so wonderful to think of,
But so hard to be without.
Love always, Ronnie, Dawn, Billy, Rhona and Dewar xxxxxxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2019
