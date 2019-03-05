Resources More Obituaries for Agnes WHITE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Agnes (Nancy) WHITE

Notice WHITE Agnes (Nancy) (Pathhead)

Anne, Julie and family wish to thank all friends, family, relatives and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers and floral tributes received on the sad death of our mother Nancy White. Thank you to all who attended Nancy's funeral on February 11, to Rev Mark Nicholas for his uplifting service celebrating our mum's life and to the Rev Dale London for his tribute to our mum as Elder for nearly 40 years. Thank you also to all the care team at Queens and Murray House Kelso for the excellent care received and to William Purves Funeral Directors for their support and professionalism. Donations of £410 were received for Queens House/Murray House Care Home for which we express our sincere thanks.