STEWART Agnes (Bellevue)
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Victoria Manor on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Agnes (nee Hill), beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved mum of Charlotte, Cynthia, Robert, Heather and Jenny. Cherished granny and great-granny to all her grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Wednesday, June 12, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2019
