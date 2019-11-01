|
|
|
McCABE
Agnes (Nessie)
(nee Sanderson) (South Queensferry / Leith)
Peacefully, at Ellen's Glen Hospital, Edinburgh on Thursday, October 24, 2019, Nessie (Agnes), aged 82 years, dearly loved wife of the late Neil, much loved mother of Linda and Alison, cherished and devoted granny to Meg, Liam, Ellen and Tom. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Thursday, November 7, at
2 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 1, 2019