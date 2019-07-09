|
McNAUGHTON Agnes (Nancy) (Hogben) (Portobello)
Suddenly but peacefully, on July 3, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Nancy, beloved wife of Bill, much loved mum, mother-in-law loved gran and great-gran and friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a collection will be taken on behalf of the British Heart Foundation .
Published in Edinburgh News on July 9, 2019