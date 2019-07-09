Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes McNAUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes (Nancy) McNAUGHTON

Notice Condolences

Agnes (Nancy) McNAUGHTON Notice
McNAUGHTON Agnes (Nancy) (Hogben) (Portobello)
Suddenly but peacefully, on July 3, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Nancy, beloved wife of Bill, much loved mum, mother-in-law loved gran and great-gran and friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a collection will be taken on behalf of the British Heart Foundation .
Published in Edinburgh News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.