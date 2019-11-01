Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes McCABE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes "Nessie" (Sanderson) McCABE

Notice Condolences

Agnes "Nessie" (Sanderson) McCABE Notice
McCABE
Agnes (Nessie)
(nee Sanderson) (South Queensferry / Leith)
Peacefully, at Ellen's Glen Hospital, Edinburgh on Thursday, October 24, 2019, Nessie (Agnes), aged 82 years, dearly loved wife of the late Neil, much loved mother of Linda and Alison, cherished and devoted granny to Meg, Liam, Ellen and Tom. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Thursday, November 7, at
2 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -