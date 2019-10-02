Home

JAMIESON Agnes (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, with her loving daughters by her side, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Agnes, beloved wife of the late Thomas, much loved mum to May and Elizabeth, loving mother-in-law to the late Stephen and Stephen, adored granny to Ryan, Elaine, Darren and Maija and loving great-granny to Lucy. Service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, October 9, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired in aid of Age Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 2, 2019
