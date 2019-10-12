|
CONNOR Agnes (Nancy) (Kirkliston)
Peacefully, at St. John's Hospital, Livingston, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, Nancy, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mum of Derek and the late Stewart, mother-in-law of Sandra, gran of Craig and Christopher and great- gran of Corey, George, Katie and Cerys. Funeral service at Cloister Chapel, Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh, on Monday, October 21, at 1.30 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 12, 2019