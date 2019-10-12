Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes (Nancy) CONNOR

Notice Condolences

Agnes (Nancy) CONNOR Notice
CONNOR Agnes (Nancy) (Kirkliston)
Peacefully, at St. John's Hospital, Livingston, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, Nancy, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mum of Derek and the late Stewart, mother-in-law of Sandra, gran of Craig and Christopher and great- gran of Corey, George, Katie and Cerys. Funeral service at Cloister Chapel, Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh, on Monday, October 21, at 1.30 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.