|
|
|
BROWN Agnes (Mackay) (Leith / Granton)
Agnes, passed away at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved wife to George, a very much loved mother, nana and great-granny, who will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, August 27, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, donations to Cancer Research can be given on retiral of service, if desired. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 22, 2019