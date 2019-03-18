Home

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00
Seafield Crematorium
Agnes (Stewart) BARCLAY

BARCLAY Agnes
(nee Stewart) (Bingham / Portobello)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019, Agnes, beloved wife of Billy, loving mum to David, Senga, Billie. B, Denise and Alexis. Much loved nana, great-nana, loving sister and friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Saturday, March 23, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, a collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of Respiratory Ward, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Enquiries to Scotmid,
Tel: 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2019
