Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
15:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Ada (Lawrence) ALLAN

Ada (Lawrence) ALLAN
ALLAN Ada
(nee Lawrence) (Mayfield /
formerly Gorebridge)
Peacefully, after a long illness at Newbyres Village Care Home, on July 17, 2019, aged 70, Ada, beloved wife of Hector, much loved mum to Garry and Lesley-Anne, loving mother-in-law to Jenni and Paul, devoted granny to Sam, Amy and Alana, a dear sister to John and William. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, July 25, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Newbyres Village Care Home and Alzheimer Scotland. Colourful clothes to be worn please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 22, 2019
