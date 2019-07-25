Home

BEILBY/BROOKSBANK Margaret (Edinburgh / Haddington)
Peacefully, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Margaret, loving wife to the late Frank and Fred, cherished mum to Christian, Anne and Susan, mother in-law to Ian. Devoted grandma to Ewan, Fiona and Paul, great-grandma of Sophie and Lewis. Margaret will be sorely missed by all the family and her friends . A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, July 30, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome, family flowers only please, collection in memory of Margaret for Haddington Day Centre if so desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 25, 2019
