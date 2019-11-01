|
|
|
Stevens William Nigel Richard (Richard) Passed away peacefully
7th October 2019, aged 81 years.
Brother of the late Beville,
uncle of Andrew. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Greasley at 12.30pm on Wednesday 6th November followed by service of committal at
Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel at 1.30pm.
Floral tributes are welcome,
or if desired, donations in memory of Richard (cheques payable please to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) can be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG
Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations can also be made by
retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019