|
|
|
Bunting Walter (Wally) Passed away peacefully with his loving wife beside him 20th November 2019, aged 76 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel at 11.15 am on Tuesday 10th December.
Potted Plants or Bulbs have been requested as tributes in memory of Wally which will be planted in Wally's Garden. These can be given to funeral staff on the day of the funeral.
For all enquiries please contact
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019