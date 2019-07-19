Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:30
Bramcote Crematorium (Serenity Chapel)
Resources
Vicky Alton Notice
Alton Vicky Of Eastwood,
passed away peacefully at the
Nottingham City Hospital on 30th June 2019, aged 63 years.
Widow of the late Michael.
Vicky leaves behind loving
Daughter Jackie, Son Kevin,
Daughter-In-Law Jessica
and Grandaughter Lois.
The funeral service will be held
at Bramcote Crematorium
(Serenity Chapel) on
Thursday 25th July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations taken in lieu
for The Cats Protection.
Please wear bright colours .
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 19, 2019
