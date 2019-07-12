|
|
|
PARKES VERNON Of Langley Mill
Passed away at The Royal Derby Hospital on
23rd June 2019, aged 87 years.
Now reunited with loving
Wife Lena Irene Parkes and
Daughter Pamela Dorothy Bailey.
The funeral service will be held at Markeaton Crematorium-Round Chapel on Wednesday 17th July at 10:20am.
Flowers are welcome.
Any further enquiries to be made to The Co-operative Funeralcare Holbrook Street Heanor DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 12, 2019