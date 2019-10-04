Home

A.Wass Funeral Directors ltd
10 Priestsic Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 4EB
01623 557313
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
13:00
Mansfield Crematorium
Taylor Vera Of Sutton Lodge Nursing Home, formerly of
Brinsley, passed away at
Kings Mill Hospital on
13th September 2019, aged 94 years.
Funeral service to be held at
Mansfield Crematorium on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations will be gratefully received and forwarded to
The Alzheimer's Society.
For all funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd.,
Sutton In Ashfield. Tel: 01623 557313.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
