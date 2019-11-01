|
|
|
Brown Valerie Jane "Val" Of Kimberley,
passed away peacefully in hospital
26th October 2019, aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of the late Gene
and mother of Lynda and Karen.
Funeral service at Bramcote Crematorium on Wednesday
13th November at 1.30pm
in the Reflection Chapel.
Donations in memory of Val may be given to a .
Floral and all enquiries please to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019