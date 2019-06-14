|
Hardy Trevor John Of Kimberley, passed away
peacefully at home on 27th May 2019, aged 77 years. The beloved husband of Viv, loving dad of Lorraine and Rachel.
A devoted grandad and much loved father-in-law. Funeral Service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Thursday 27th June at 2.00p.m.
in the Serenity Chapel.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Trev for Cancer Research UK may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church,
Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 14, 2019
