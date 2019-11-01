|
|
|
Furness Sylvia Formerly of Nuthall, passed away peacefully in hospital on 22nd October 2019, aged 97 years.
The much loved mother of David, Robert and Ann and a devoted grandma and great-grandma.
Funeral Service at Bramcote Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 11.15a.m. in the Reflection Chapel. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Sylvia for Dementia UK may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019