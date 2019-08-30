Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30
Bramcote Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Pynegar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Pynegar

Notice Condolences

Sheila Pynegar Notice
PYNEGAR Sheila Passed away at home after a long illness aged 71 on Monday 19th August.
Loving wife of Basil, mother of Michelle and Mark, mother in law to Mark and Louise, grandmother to Charlotte, Ryan, Daniel and Lily-Mae. Also, special sister to Brenda and Michael.
Will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
Funeral at Bramcote Crematorium on 10th September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, collection for Cancer UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
Tel: 01773 531945
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.