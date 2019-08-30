|
PYNEGAR Sheila Passed away at home after a long illness aged 71 on Monday 19th August.
Loving wife of Basil, mother of Michelle and Mark, mother in law to Mark and Louise, grandmother to Charlotte, Ryan, Daniel and Lily-Mae. Also, special sister to Brenda and Michael.
Will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
Funeral at Bramcote Crematorium on 10th September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, collection for Cancer UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
Tel: 01773 531945
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019