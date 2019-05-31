Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Sheila Drakeley Notice
Drakeley Sheila Studholme Of Eastwood passed away peacefully on 19th May 2019 at the Queens Medical Centre, Ward C30 aged 83 years.
Sheila leaves loving Son Mark , Daughter in Law Marion.
Daughters Amanda & Carolyne,
Sons in Law Paul & Geoff.
8 Grandchildren and
14 Great Grandchildren.
Sheila will be sadly missed by all her family and friends .
Now reunited with her Husband John.
The service will be held at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Friday
7th June at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please and any donations will be taken in lieu for Breathe Easy & Ward C3O.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,Nottingham, NG16 3AJ. Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 31, 2019
