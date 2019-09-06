Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1 Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713484
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
14:00
St. Mary's Church
Greasley
Allen Sarah Elizabeth
(Nee Powdrill) of Codnor, passed away peacefully
26th August 2019, aged 37 years.
Devoted wife of Paul, beloved mum of Ellie and Evie, daughter of Angie and the late David and sister of Scott.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Greasley on
Friday 13th September at 2.00 pm followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Sarah which will be divided between Chesterfield Royal Hospital I.T.U.
and Brinsley Animal Rescue
(cheques payable please to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
