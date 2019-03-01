Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Committal
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00
Amber Valley Crematorium
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:45
St James the Great Church
Brinsley
Sam George Notice
George Sam Of Brinsley, passed
away peacefully 19th
February 2019, aged 99.
He will be greatly missed by Mary, Gerry, Catherine and Elizabeth.
The committal will take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium on
21st March at 11:00am and followed
by a service at St James the
Great Church, Brinsley at 11:45.
Flowers are welcome to be delivered to The Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham. NG16 3AJ Telephone 01773 531945
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
