|
|
|
George Sam Of Brinsley, passed
away peacefully 19th
February 2019, aged 99.
He will be greatly missed by Mary, Gerry, Catherine and Elizabeth.
The committal will take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium on
21st March at 11:00am and followed
by a service at St James the
Great Church, Brinsley at 11:45.
Flowers are welcome to be delivered to The Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham. NG16 3AJ Telephone 01773 531945
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More