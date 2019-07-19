|
|
|
Chambers Roy Of Gilthill, Kimberley, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on 8th July 2019, aged 94 years. Much loved dad of Geoffrey and wife Donna, Kevin and wife Rosemary,
step son Allister and wife Pauline,
and a dearly loved grandad and
great-grandad.
Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Kimberley on Monday 5th August
at 11.15a.m, followed by burial at Kimberley Cemetery at 12.00 noon. Flowers from immediate family only please, but if desired, donations to Cancer Research UK may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 19, 2019