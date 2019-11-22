|
|
|
Bestwick Roy Passed away peacefully on
30th October 2019, aged 86 years.
A larger than life character who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Service to be held
in the Reflection Chapel at
Bramcote Crematorium at 2.15p.m
on Wednesday 27th November.
No flowers please; donations in memory of Roy for Guide Dogs may be given by retiring collection at the funeral service, or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019