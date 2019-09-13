Home

Rex Smith

Smith Rex Passed away on
3rd September 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Pat, much
loved father of Dawn and Debbie,
father-in-law to John and Adrian, grandfather to Clare and Karl,
Robert, May and Sam, Aaron and Shannon and great-grandfather to Alicia, Brandon, Corelia and Decan.
Funeral service to be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September at 11.15am in the Reflection Chapel. Floral tributes, or if desired, donations in memory of Rex for Diabetes UK may be sent
care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations may also be given by
retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
