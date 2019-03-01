Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:30
St Mary's Church
Eastwood
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
13:15
Eastwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Sanby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Sanby

Notice Condolences

Reginald Sanby Notice
Sanby Reginald "Reg" Of Eastwood, passed away suddenly at home on the
4th of February 2019,
aged 86 years.
Reg sadly leaves behind Ray Sanby, Kath Atkins and Marion Jeffries.
Reg will be sadly missed by all his
Family and Friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Eastwood, on Wednesday 13th March at 12.30pm followed by burial into
Eastwood Cemetery at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please and any donations taken after the service will be for St Mary's Church, Eastwood.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.