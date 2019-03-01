|
|
|
Sanby Reginald "Reg" Of Eastwood, passed away suddenly at home on the
4th of February 2019,
aged 86 years.
Reg sadly leaves behind Ray Sanby, Kath Atkins and Marion Jeffries.
Reg will be sadly missed by all his
Family and Friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Eastwood, on Wednesday 13th March at 12.30pm followed by burial into
Eastwood Cemetery at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please and any donations taken after the service will be for St Mary's Church, Eastwood.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
