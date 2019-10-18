|
|
|
Wardle Raymond Stanley (Ray) Sadly passed away 25th September 2019, aged 77 years.
Devoted husband of the late Lorna, cherished dad of Graham, loving grandad of Liam and a fond uncle of Darren and Daisy. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Michael's and All Angels Church, Underwood, at 10.00 am on
Monday 28th October followed by cremation at Mansfield Crematorium in the Newstead Chapel at 11.00 am.
Floral tributes are welcomed or,
if desired, donations in memory of Ray for the John Eastwood Hospice can be given at the end of the service by retiring collection or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019