The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Raymond Fisher

Raymond Fisher Notice
fisher Raymond
"Ray" Sadly passed away on
Thursday 24th October 2019.
He leaves his adored Wife Ann,
loving Brother Brian, devoted Daughter Denise & Son in law Stephen,
his cherished Grandchildren Kieran,
Jody, Amie-Jayne Clarke.
Ray was a very kind and loving man who will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
The funeral will take place at
Our Lady Of Good Counsel Catholic Church at Hilltop on Thursday 21st November at 12 noon, followed by burial at Kimberley Cemetery at 1.30pm.

For further information please contact
The Co-op Funeral Care,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Notts
Tel 01773 531 945
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019
