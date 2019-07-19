Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:15
Bramcote Crematorium, in the Reflection Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Townsend

Notice Condolences

Ralph Townsend Notice
Townsend Ralph Passed away peacefully
on 6th July 2019, aged 68 years.
Loving husband of Elaine, dad of Robert, father-in-law of Meredith
and grandad of Stretton and Maidie.

Funeral service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium, in the Reflection Chapel, on Monday 29th July at 11.15 a.m. Floral tributes or,
if preferred, donations for Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations can also be made by
retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.