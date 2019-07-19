|
|
|
Townsend Ralph Passed away peacefully
on 6th July 2019, aged 68 years.
Loving husband of Elaine, dad of Robert, father-in-law of Meredith
and grandad of Stretton and Maidie.
Funeral service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium, in the Reflection Chapel, on Monday 29th July at 11.15 a.m. Floral tributes or,
if preferred, donations for Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations can also be made by
retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 19, 2019