HEATH Phyllis Passed away peacefully at home on
21st May 2019, aged 86 years.
Reunited with her
beloved husband Barry.
Devoted mum to David,
Robert, Richard and Barbra.
Much loved mother in law to Jane,
Ros, Marion and Michael.
Doting mamma to Kelly, Kieran, Jacob, Joshua, Toby, Max, Bronte, Tess, Maddie, Nancy, Millie, Oliver,
Florence and Charlotte.
Phyl will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. xxxxx
The funeral service will take place
St. Johns Beeston Parish Church on Tuesday 4th June at 2:15pm.
Followed by a private cremation.
By request family flowers only please but donations in lieu to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be sent care of
Julie Wesson Independent Funeral Directors, Stowell House,
52 Blenheim Drive, Chilwell,
Nottingham NG9 5ES
0115 9226032
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 31, 2019
