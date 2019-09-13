Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Brown

Notice Condolences

Peter Brown Notice
Brown Peter Of Eastwood,
passed away suddenly with his wife holding his hand at The Trent Cardiac Unit on
20th August 2019 aged 79 years.
Peter leaves loving wife Judy, son Lance, daughter Rachel and son Glenn, 2 daughters-in-law and 2 grandsons, Sam and Mason.
Peter will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium
(Thoresby Chapel) on Tuesday 24th September at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please and any donations will be taken in lieu
for The Salvation Army.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.