Brown Peter Of Eastwood,
passed away suddenly with his wife holding his hand at The Trent Cardiac Unit on
20th August 2019 aged 79 years.
Peter leaves loving wife Judy, son Lance, daughter Rachel and son Glenn, 2 daughters-in-law and 2 grandsons, Sam and Mason.
Peter will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium
(Thoresby Chapel) on Tuesday 24th September at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please and any donations will be taken in lieu
for The Salvation Army.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019