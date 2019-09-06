Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1 Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713484
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:45
Eastwood Baptist Church
Committal
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:45
Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Croson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Croson

Notice Condolences

Peggy Croson Notice
Croson Peggy Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully 13th August 2019, aged 90 years.
Cherished mum of Tim.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
Eastwood Baptist Church on
Wednesday 11th September
at 11.45 am followed by a service of committal at Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel at 12.45 pm.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of
Peggy for the Dogs Trust can be
given by retiring collection at the
end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3GG.
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.