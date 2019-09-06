|
|
|
Croson Peggy Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully 13th August 2019, aged 90 years.
Cherished mum of Tim.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
Eastwood Baptist Church on
Wednesday 11th September
at 11.45 am followed by a service of committal at Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel at 12.45 pm.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of
Peggy for the Dogs Trust can be
given by retiring collection at the
end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3GG.
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019