Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
14:30
St Mary's Church
Greasley
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St Mary's Churchyard
Paul Morledge Notice
Morledge Paul Of Moorgreen Fencing,
passed away in hospital on
3rd February 2019, aged 53 years.
Dear Son of Pam and Graham,
loving husband to Becky
and an incredible father to
Grace, Issey and Isaac.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Greasley, on Wednesday 20th February at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the Churchyard.
All are welcome to attend this celebration of Paul's life.
Floral tributes are welcome or,
if preferred, donations in memory of Paul for British Heart Foundation may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG.
Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations can also be made by retiring collection after the service, or via the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
