WAGSTAFF Neville Of Kimberley and Newthorpe, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at home, on Monday 11th November 2019,
aged 82 years.
Ever loving wife Irene, daughters Lynn and Yvonne, sons-in-law Andy and Rob and not forgetting granddaughter Carly, her partner Matt and
little angel baby Hettie Alison.
The funeral Service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium, Serenity Chapel on Monday 2nd December
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the Renal Unit
at Nottingham City Hospital.
For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham NG16 3AJ
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
