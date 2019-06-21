|
Beaver (née Sullivan)
Mollie Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Queens Medical Centre on
13th June 2019 aged 68 years.
Mollie leaves behind loving Husband John, Children - Wayne, Robert, Paul, Matthew and Amy. 8 Grandchildren
and 2 Great Grandchildren.
Siblings, John, Ellen and Anne.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium (Reflection Chapel) on Friday 28th June at 9.45am.
Flowers are welcome and any donations taken in lieu for
Society for the Deaf.
For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 21, 2019
