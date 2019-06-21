Home

Michael Simpson-Eyre Notice
Simpson-Eyre Michael Passed away unexpectedly on 3rd June 2019, aged 79 years.
Devoted husband of Rose and a loving dad, grandpa, brother and uncle, who will be missed by all the family.
The funeral service will be held at Gedling Crematorium on
Monday 1st July at 1.30 pm.
No flowers by request please but, if desired, donations in memory of Michael for Myeloma UK may be given by retiring collection after the service or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, NG16 3GG.
Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 21, 2019
